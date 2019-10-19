Barcelona mayor calls for violence in Catalonia to stop

Protesters are dispersed by teargas thrown by national police officers, during clashes in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.The Catalan regional capital is bracing for a fifth day of protests over the conviction of a dozen Catalan independence leaders. Five marches of tens of thousands from inland towns are converging in Barcelona's center for a mass protest. Associated Press

National police officers clash with demonstrator during clashes in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.The Catalan regional capital is bracing for a fifth day of protests over the conviction of a dozen Catalan independence leaders. Five marches of tens of thousands from inland towns are converging in Barcelona's center for a mass protest. Associated Press

A woman crosses through a street full of rubble during clashes between police and Catalan pro-independence protestors in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.The Catalan regional capital is bracing for a fifth day of protests over the conviction of a dozen Catalan independence leaders. Five marches of tens of thousands from inland towns are converging in Barcelona's center for a mass protest. Associated Press

Protesters march into the city on the fifth day of protests over the conviction of a dozen Catalan independence leaders in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Various flights into and out of the region are cancelled Friday due to a general strike called by pro-independence unions and five marches of tens of thousands from inland towns are expected converge in Barcelona's center on Friday afternoon for a mass protest with students to and workers who are on strike. Associated Press

Demonstrators throw stones at police during clashes in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.The Catalan regional capital is bracing for a fifth day of protests over the conviction of a dozen Catalan independence leaders. Five marches of tens of thousands from inland towns are converging in Barcelona's center for a mass protest. Associated Press

A damaged traffic light, following Friday clashes between protestors and police, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Masses of flag-waving demonstrators demanding Catalonia's independence and the release from prison of separatist leaders jammed downtown Barcelona on Friday as the northeastern Spanish region endured its fifth straight day of unrest. On Friday, the demonstrations were mostly peaceful, though police clashed with a few hundred young protesters who hurled bottles, eggs and paint at the gates of the police headquarters in the center of the city. Large trash containers were burned before police responded, using rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowds. Associated Press

A worker inspects a vandalize shop in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Masses of flag-waving demonstrators demanding Catalonia's independence and the release from prison of separatist leaders jammed downtown Barcelona on Friday as the northeastern Spanish region endured its fifth straight day of unrest. On Friday, the demonstrations were mostly peaceful, though police clashed with a few hundred young protesters who hurled bottles, eggs and paint at the gates of the police headquarters in the center of the city. Large trash containers were burned before police responded, using rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowds. Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain -- The mayor of riot-stricken Barcelona has called for calm after violent protests by Catalan separatists again rocked Spain's second largest city.

Mayor Ada Colau said Saturday that "this cannot continue. Barcelona does not deserve it." Colau said Friday's violence was worse than that of the four preceding nights.

Protesters are angered by Monday's Supreme Court verdict that sentenced nine separatist leaders to prison.

Radical separatists have clashed with police each night in Barcelona and other Catalan cities following large peaceful protests.

Authorities say over 400 people have been hurt, roughly half of them police officers, while police have made over 150 arrests.

Outnumbered police used tear gas and water cannon on Friday night to battle rioters in Barcelona, a major tourist destination.