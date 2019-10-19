 

Ethiopia's Nobel-winning leader launches million-copy book

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/19/2019 8:19 AM

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- Ethiopia's Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister is launching a book of his ideology, with one million copies already printed.

Saturday's launch again raises concerns among some in the East African nation that a cult of personality could spring up around Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who announced sweeping political reforms after taking office last year.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The book called "Medemer" aims at inclusivity and consensus in a country with scores of ethnic groups and a rising problem of ethnic unrest. The book comes as the country faces a national election next year.

Abiy's book is launching both in Ethiopia and the United States, which has a large diaspora community.

Exhibitors in the capital, Addis Ababa, have told The Associated Press they were forced out of a conference hall for the launch.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 