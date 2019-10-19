Unlikely alliance fighting pipeline in Texas Hill Country

Andy Sansom walks on his property near the site of a proposed new natural gas pipeline would pass through his ranch in the Texas Hill Country near Stonewall, Texas Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. A proposed pipeline is a 430-mile, $2 billion natural gas expressway that pipeline giant Kinder Morgan has mapped from the booming West Texas oil patch to Houston. Associated Press

Andy Sansom walks on his property as he talks about a proposed new natural gas pipeline that would pass through his ranch in the Texas Hill Country near Stonewall, Texas Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. A proposed pipeline is a 430-mile, $2 billion natural gas expressway that pipeline giant Kinder Morgan has mapped from the booming West Texas oil patch to Houston. Associated Press

Heath Frantzen uses a map to point out the site of a proposed new natural gas pipeline that would run through his property in the Texas Hill Country, where more than 600 white-tailed and trophy axis deer graze on a 260-acre ranch his family has owned for three generations, near Fredericksburg, Texas Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Associated Press

Pipes for a proposed new natural gas pipeline that would pass through the Texas Hill Country are staged near Blanco, Texas Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. A proposed pipeline is a 430-mile, $2 billion natural gas expressway that pipeline giant Kinder Morgan has mapped from the booming West Texas oil patch to Houston. Associated Press

Heath Frantzen uses a map to point out the site of a proposed new natural gas pipeline that would run through his property in the Texas Hill Country, where more than 600 white-tailed and trophy axis deer graze on a 260-acre ranch his family has owned for three generations, near Fredericksburg, Texas Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Associated Press

Pipes for a proposed new natural gas pipeline that would pass through the Texas Hill Country are staged near Blanco, Texas Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. A proposed pipeline is a 430-mile, $2 billion natural gas expressway that pipeline giant Kinder Morgan has mapped from the booming West Texas oil patch to Houston. Associated Press

Andy Sansom closes the gate to his property where a proposed new natural gas pipeline would pass through his ranch in the Texas Hill Country near Stonewall, Texas Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. A proposed pipeline is a 430-mile, $2 billion natural gas expressway that pipeline giant Kinder Morgan has mapped from the booming West Texas oil patch to Houston. Associated Press

Pipes for a proposed new natural gas pipeline that would pass through the Texas Hill Country are staged near Blanco, Texas Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. A proposed pipeline is a 430-mile, $2 billion natural gas expressway that pipeline giant Kinder Morgan has mapped from the booming West Texas oil patch to Houston. Associated Press

Pipes for a proposed new natural gas pipeline that would pass through the Texas Hill Country are staged near Blanco, Texas Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. A proposed pipeline is a 430-mile, $2 billion natural gas expressway that pipeline giant Kinder Morgan has mapped from the booming West Texas oil patch to Houston. Associated Press

Andy Sansom walks on his property where a proposed new natural gas pipeline would pass through his ranch in the Texas Hill Country near Stonewall, Texas Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. A proposed pipeline is a 430-mile, $2 billion natural gas expressway that pipeline giant Kinder Morgan has mapped from the booming West Texas oil patch to Houston. Associated Press

Heath Frantzen walk on his property near the site of a proposed new natural gas pipeline that would run through his ranch in the Texas Hill Country, where more than 600 white-tailed and trophy axis deer graze on a 260-acres his family has owned for three generations, near Fredericksburg, Texas Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Associated Press

Heath Frantzen uses a map to point out the site of a proposed new natural gas pipeline that would run through his property in the Texas Hill Country, where more than 600 white-tailed and trophy axis deer graze on a 260-acre ranch his family has owned for three generations, near Fredericksburg, Texas Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Associated Press