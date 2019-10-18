American Nathan Chen in first place after short program
Updated 10/18/2019 7:00 PM
LAS VEGAS -- Two-time world champion Nathan Chen of the United States topped the short program with 102.71 points Friday at Skate America, the first of six events in the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series
Dmitri Aliev, the 2018 European silver medalist and 2018 Russian national bronze medalist, was second at 96.57.
Canada's Keegan Messing closed the program with a 96.34 to place third.
Jason Brown, the 2015 U.S. national champion, was fourth at 83.45.
In pairs, China's Cheng Peng and Yang Jin led at 72.73. Russia's Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin were second at 71.25, and Americans Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc followed at 68.20.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.