New Orleans to explode huge unstable cranes ahead of storm

Two unstable cranes loom over the construction of a Hard Rock Hotel, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New Orleans. The 18-story hotel project that was under construction collapsed last Saturday, killing three workers. Two bodies remain in the wreckage. Authorities say explosives will be strategically placed on the two unstable construction cranes in hopes of bringing them down with a series of small controlled blasts ahead of approaching tropical weather. Associated Press

New Orleans music legend Deacon John Moore sings "Amazing Grace" during a candlelight vigil outside city hall for deceased and injured workers from the Hard Rock Hotel construction collapse Sat., Oct. 12, in New Orleans, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. The vigil was organized by various area labor groups. Associated Press

Workers in a bucket, right, begin the process of planting explosive charges on two unstable cranes at the Hard Rock Hotel, which underwent a partial, major collapse on Saturday, Oct. 12, in New Orleans, viewed on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Authorities say explosives will be strategically placed on the two unstable construction cranes in hopes of bringing them down with a series of small controlled blasts ahead of approaching tropical weather. Officials hope to bring the towers down Friday without damaging nearby businesses and historic buildings in and around the nearby French Quarter. Associated Press

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards address reporters near the Hard Rock Hotel, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New Orleans. The 18-story hotel project that was under construction collapsed last Saturday, killing three workers. Two bodies remain in the wreckage. Associated Press

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards addresses reporters near the Hard Rock Hotel, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New Orleans. The 18-story hotel project that was under construction collapsed last Saturday, killing three workers. Two bodies remain in the wreckage. Associated Press

Passers-by watch and take pictures near the Hard Rock Hotel, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New Orleans. The 18-story hotel project that was under construction collapsed last Saturday, killing three workers. Two bodies remain in the wreckage. Associated Press

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards comfort the brother of one of the deceased construction workers near the Hard Rock Hotel, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New Orleans. The 18-story hotel project that was under construction collapsed last Saturday, killing three workers. Two bodies remain in the wreckage. Associated Press

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell comforts the brother of one of the deceased workers as Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards walks away after giving his condolences, near the Hard Rock Hotel, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New Orleans. The 18-story hotel project that was under construction collapsed last Saturday, killing three workers. Two bodies remain in the wreckage. Associated Press

Workers walk from the site of the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. New Orleans officials say the chances of a missing worker's survival after the collapse are diminishing, and they have shifted their efforts from rescue to recovery mode. News outlets report Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell says they shifted Wednesday ahead of a possible tropical storm. McConnell says chances of the missing worker's survival will be considered nearly "zero" if no sign of him turns up by Wednesday night. Associated Press

New Orleans Fire Department personnel stand by the scene of the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. New Orleans officials say the chances of a missing worker's survival after the collapse are diminishing, and they have shifted their efforts from rescue to recovery mode. News outlets report Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell says they shifted Wednesday ahead of a possible tropical storm. McConnell says chances of the missing worker's survival will be considered nearly "zero" if no sign of him turns up by Wednesday night. Associated Press

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell comforts the brother of one of the deceased construction workers near the Hard Rock Hotel, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New Orleans. The 18-story hotel project that was under construction collapsed last Saturday, killing three workers. Two bodies remain in the wreckage. Associated Press

Two unstable cranes loom over the construction of a Hard Rock Hotel, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New Orleans. The 18-story hotel project that was under construction collapsed last Saturday, killing three workers. Two bodies remain in the wreckage. Authorities say explosives will be strategically placed on the two unstable construction cranes in hopes of bringing them down with a series of small controlled blasts ahead of approaching tropical weather. Associated Press

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards address reporters near the Hard Rock Hotel, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New Orleans. The 18-story hotel project that was under construction collapsed last Saturday, killing three workers. Two bodies remain in the wreckage. Associated Press

The Saenger Theater sign is seen in the foreground of the damaged Hard Rock Hotel, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New Orleans. The 18-story hotel project that was under construction collapsed last Saturday, killing three workers. Two bodies remain in the wreckage. Associated Press

Workers in a bucket, top, begin the process of planting explosive charges on two unstable cranes at the Hard Rock Hotel, which underwent a partial, major collapse on Saturday, Oct. 12, in New Orleans, viewed on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Authorities say explosives will be strategically placed on the two unstable construction cranes in hopes of bringing them down with a series of small controlled blasts ahead of approaching tropical weather. Officials hope to bring the towers down Friday without damaging nearby businesses and historic buildings in and around the nearby French Quarter. Associated Press

Workers in a bucket begin the process of planting explosive charges on two unstable cranes at the Hard Rock Hotel, which underwent a partial, major collapse Saturday, Oct. 12, in New Orleans, viewed Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Authorities say explosives will be strategically placed on the two unstable construction cranes in hopes of bringing them down with a series of small controlled blasts ahead of approaching tropical weather. Officials hope to bring the towers down Friday without damaging nearby businesses and historic buildings in and around the nearby French Quarter. Associated Press

Workers in a bucket begin the process of planting explosive charges on two unstable cranes at the Hard Rock Hotel, which underwent a partial, major collapse on Saturday, Oct. 12, in New Orleans, viewed Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Authorities say explosives will be strategically placed on the two unstable construction cranes in hopes of bringing them down with a series of small controlled blasts ahead of approaching tropical weather. Officials hope to bring the towers down Friday without damaging nearby businesses and historic buildings in and around the nearby French Quarter. Associated Press

A worker holds a candle during a candlelight vigil outside city hall for deceased and injured workers from the Hard Rock Hotel construction collapse Sat., Oct., 12, in New Orleans, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. The vigil was organized by various area labor groups. Associated Press

People hold candles during a candlelight vigil outside city hall for deceased and injured workers from the Hard Rock Hotel construction collapse Sat., Oct., 12, in New Orleans, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. The vigil was organized by various area labor groups. Associated Press

A person lights a candle during a candlelight vigil outside city hall for deceased and injured workers from the Hard Rock Hotel construction collapse Sat., Oct. 12, in New Orleans, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. The vigil was organized by various area labor groups. Associated Press

People hold candles during a candlelight vigil outside city hall for deceased and injured workers from the Hard Rock Hotel construction collapse Sat., Oct. 12, in New Orleans, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. The vigil was organized by various area labor groups. Associated Press

People hold candles during a candlelight vigil outside city hall for deceased and injured workers from the Hard Rock Hotel construction collapse Sat., Oct. 12, in New Orleans, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. The vigil was organized by various area labor groups. Associated Press