Striking Chicago teachers return to picket lines for 2nd day

Thousands of teachers, teacher's union members, and supporters gathered near the Chicago Public School headquarters and march on the streets in downtown Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. The strike in the nation's third-largest school district came after the Chicago Teachers Union confirmed Wednesday night that its 25,000 members would not return to their classrooms. (Victor Hilitski/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Associated Press

Thousands of teachers, teacher's union members, and supporters gathered near the Chicago Public School headquarters and march on the streets in downtown Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. The strike in the nation's third-largest school district came after the Chicago Teachers Union confirmed Wednesday night that its 25,000 members would not return to their classrooms. (Victor Hilitski/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Associated Press

Thousands of teachers, teacher's union members, and supporters gathered near the Chicago Public School headquarters and march on the streets in downtown Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. The strike in the nation's third-largest school district came after the Chicago Teachers Union confirmed Wednesday night that its 25,000 members would not return to their classrooms. (Victor Hilitski/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Associated Press

Thousands of teachers, teacher's union members, and supporters gathered near the Chicago Public School headquarters and march on the streets in downtown Chicago, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Striking teachers marched in picket lines outside hundreds of Chicago schools on Thursday after their union and city officials failed to reach a contract deal in the nation's third-largest school district. (Victor Hilitski/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Associated Press

Thousands of teachers, teacher's union members, and supporters gathered near the Chicago Public School headquarters and march on the streets in downtown Chicago, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Striking teachers marched in picket lines outside hundreds of Chicago schools on Thursday after their union and city officials failed to reach a contract deal in the nation's third-largest school district, canceling classes for more than 300,000 students for the duration of a walkout that seemed likely to head into a second day. (Victor Hilitski/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Associated Press

Striking Chicago Teachers Union members and their supporters rally outside Chicago Public Schools headquarters before marching through the Loop, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Chicago. Striking teachers went on strike after their union and city officials failed to reach a contract deal in the nation's third-largest school district. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Associated Press

Thousands of striking Chicago Teachers Union members and their supporters march through the Loop, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Chicago. Striking teachers went on strike after their union and city officials failed to reach a contract deal in the nation's third-largest school district. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Associated Press

Thousands of striking Chicago Teachers Union members and their supporters march through the Loop, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Chicago. Striking teachers went on strike after their union and city officials failed to reach a contract deal in the nation's third-largest school district. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Associated Press

Thousands of striking Chicago Teachers Union members and their supporters march through the Loop, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Chicago. Striking teachers went on strike after their union and city officials failed to reach a contract deal in the nation's third-largest school district. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Associated Press

Thousands of striking Chicago Teachers Union members and their supporters march through the Loop, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Chicago.Striking teachers went on strike after their union and city officials failed to reach a contract deal in the nation's third-largest school district. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Associated Press

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, left, speaks during a press conference at Lawndale Christian Health Center in Chicago as Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson looks on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Associated Press

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, center right, and CPS CEO Janice Jackson visit with students at the McCormick YMCA Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, in Chicago. Chicago teachers went on strike Thursday after failing to reach a contract deal with the nation's third-largest school district in a dispute that canceled classes for hundreds of thousands of students. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Associated Press