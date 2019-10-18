 

Hillary Clinton implies Gabbard is favored by Russia

  • Hillary Clinton listens during a lecture on foreign policy at Rackham Auditorium, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Mich.(Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP)

Updated 10/18/2019 12:29 PM

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Hillary Clinton appears to call Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard "the favorite of the Russians" in a recent interview, while also describing 2016 Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein as "a Russian asset."

During a podcast appearance on Campaign HQ with David Plouffe, the former U.S. secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee did not mention the Hawaii congresswoman by name, but says she believes the Russians have "got their eye on somebody who's currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third party candidate."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Clinton says, "She's the favorite of the Russians." She adds, "and that's assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she's also a Russian asset."

Gabbard's campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

