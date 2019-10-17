No. 24 Appalachian State hosts Louisiana-Monroe

Louisiana-Monroe (3-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) at No. 24 Appalachian State (5-0, 2-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Line: Appalachian State by 15.

Series record: Appalachian State leads 3-1

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

The Mountaineers are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for the second time ever. They reached No. 25 last year for one week before getting blown out by Georgia Southern 34-14. The Mountaineers have a legitimate chance to run the table and have an unbeaten season playing in a fairly weak Sun Belt Conference. The toughest remaining game is against South Carolina, which knocked off No. 3 Georgia on Saturday.

KEY MATCHUP

Appalachian State's offense vs. Louisiana-Monroe's defense. Mountaineers first-year coach Eli Drinkwitz said he was "a little bit conservative" in play calls in last week's win over Louisiana-Lafayette. He also said he was too committed to establishing the run and did not let his players on the outside make plays. Expect that to change this week against the Warhawks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Louisiana-Monroe: QB Caleb Evans has thrown for 1,397 yards and 10 touchdowns with four interceptions this season and should pose a formidable challenge for the Mountaineers defense.

Appalachian State: QB Zac Thomas is the leader of a balanced offense with 949 yards passing, seven touchdowns and two interceptions and is coming off a week in which he was named Sun Belt offensive player of the week.

FACTS & FIGURES

Appalachian State RB Darryton Evans has run for 540 yards rushing and nine TDs. ... ULM RB Josh Johnson is the team's leading rusher with 712 yards and six touchdowns. Johnson ran for 114 yards and two scores last week in a 24-14 victory over the Texas State. ... ASU LB Davis-Gaither was named the conference's defensive player of the week last week after recording 11 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss, including half a sack, as the Mountaineers' defense held Louisiana 37.4 points below its season scoring average.

