Chiefs-Broncos Preview Capsule

KANSAS CITY (4-2) at DENVER (2-4)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox, NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video

OPENING LINE - Chiefs by 4Â½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Chiefs 4-2, Broncos 2-4

SERIES RECORD - Chiefs lead 63-55

LAST MEETING - Chiefs beat Broncos 30-23 on Oct. 28, 2018

LAST WEEK - Texans beat Chiefs 31-24; Broncos beat Titans 16-0

AP PRO32 RANKING - Chiefs No. 9, Broncos No. 23

CHIEFS OFFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (24), PASS (1)

CHIEFS DEFENSE - OVERALL (28), RUSH (30), PASS (19)

BRONCOS OFFENSE - OVERALL (25), RUSH (15), PASS (23)

BRONCOS DEFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (18), PASS (4)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Chiefs winners of seven straight over Broncos, including four in a row in Denver. ... Kansas City 22-3 in past 25 versus AFC West. ... Andy Reid needs one win to reach 200 in regular season. He has 211 overall. ... TE Travis Kelce has caught passes in 85 consecutive games. ... Kansas City averages NFL-best 6.99 yards per offensive play. ... Kansas City has allowed 100-yard rushers four straight weeks. ... QB Patrick Mahomes has 7,485 passing yards in 24 games and needs 15 yards to become fastest player in NFL history to reach 7,500. ... Mahomes has thrown for 891 yards, five TDs in three games against Denver. ... Since 2018, Chiefs rank first in net yards per game (435.5). ... WR Tyreek Hill had sixth career game with multiple TD catches, most in NFL since 2017. ... Both teams had three takeaways last week. ... Denver earned 19th shutout in franchise history last week. ... Broncos 13-11 all-time on Thursdays, including 8-4 on "Thursday Night Football". ... Phillip Lindsay (544) and Royce Freeman (429) NFL's only RB tandem with at least 400 scrimmage yards each in 2019. ... Broncos haven't allowed TD in nine quarters. ... DE DeMarcus Walker coming off first multiple-sack performance, leads team with 3 sacks, one-half more than Von Miller. ... Miller's 18 tackles for loss vs. K.C. most against any opponent in his career. ... K Brandon McManus snapped streak of seven misses from 50 yards-plus with 53-yard FG last week. ... Broncos had seven sacks, three takeaways last week for first time since 1984. ... Chris Harris Jr. only NFL cornerback with 20 interceptions and four-plus sacks (4Â½) since 2011. ... Fantasy tip: Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is out but Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee) is a go after being a full participate in practice Tuesday and Wednesday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL