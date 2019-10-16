South Korean soccer team tells of 'rough' match in Pyongyang

South Korean national soccer team player Son Heung-min answers a reporter's question upon his arrival after the soccer match against North Korea, at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. North Korea held South Korea to a 0-0 draw Tuesday in a World Cup qualifying soccer match played in an empty stadium in Pyongyang, but specific details of the game weren't immediately available. South Korean soccer officials were unable to watch a telecast of the historic game at Kim Il Sung Stadium and South Korean spectators and media were denied entry. Associated Press

South Korean national soccer team head coach Paulo Bento answers a reporter's question upon his arrival after the soccer match against North Korea, at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. North Korea held South Korea to a 0-0 draw Tuesday in a World Cup qualifying soccer match played in an empty stadium in Pyongyang, but specific details of the game weren't immediately available. South Korean soccer officials were unable to watch a telecast of the historic game at Kim Il Sung Stadium and South Korean spectators and media were denied entry. Associated Press

South Korean national soccer team head coach Paulo Bento answers a reporter's question upon his arrival after the soccer match against North Korea, at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. North Korea held South Korea to a 0-0 draw Tuesday in a World Cup qualifying soccer match played in an empty stadium in Pyongyang, but specific details of the game weren't immediately available. South Korean soccer officials were unable to watch a telecast of the historic game at Kim Il Sung Stadium and South Korean spectators and media were denied entry. Associated Press

South Korean national soccer team player Son Heung-min, center, leaves at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. North Korea held South Korea to a 0-0 draw Tuesday in a World Cup qualifying soccer match played in an empty stadium in Pyongyang, but specific details of the game weren't immediately available. South Korean soccer officials were unable to watch a telecast of the historic game at Kim Il Sung Stadium and South Korean spectators and media were denied entry. Associated Press

South Korean national soccer team player Son Heung-min answers reporter's question upon his arrival after the soccer match against North Korea, at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. North Korea held South Korea to a 0-0 draw Tuesday in a World Cup qualifying soccer match played in an empty stadium in Pyongyang, but specific details of the game weren't immediately available. South Korean soccer officials were unable to watch a telecast of the historic game at Kim Il Sung Stadium and South Korean spectators and media were denied entry. Associated Press

South Korean national soccer team members arrive at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. North Korea held South Korea to a 0-0 draw Tuesday in a World Cup qualifying soccer match played in an empty stadium in Pyongyang, but specific details of the game weren't immediately available. South Korean soccer officials were unable to watch a telecast of the historic game at Kim Il Sung Stadium and South Korean spectators and media were denied entry. Associated Press

South Korean national soccer team's goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo, center, arrives with other players at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. North Korea held South Korea to a 0-0 draw Tuesday in a World Cup qualifying soccer match played in an empty stadium in Pyongyang, but specific details of the game weren't immediately available. South Korean soccer officials were unable to watch a telecast of the historic game at Kim Il Sung Stadium and South Korean spectators and media were denied entry. Associated Press

South Korean national soccer team's goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo, center, signs autographs for fans upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. North Korea held South Korea to a 0-0 draw Tuesday in a World Cup qualifying soccer match played in an empty stadium in Pyongyang. Specific details of the game weren't immediately available. South Korean soccer officials were unable to watch a telecast of the historic game at Kim Il Sung Stadium and South Korean spectators and media were denied entry. Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Korea Football Association, South Korea's Son Heung-min, left, fights for the ball against North Korea's Han Kwang Song during their Asian zone Group H qualifying soccer match for the 2022 World Cup at Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (The Korea Football Association via AP). Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Korea Football Association, South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan, left, fights for the ball against North Korea's Ri Yong Chol during their Asian zone Group H qualifying soccer match for the 2022 World Cup at Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (The Korea Football Association via AP) Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Korea Football Association, South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan, left, fights for the ball against North Korea goalkeeper An Tae Song, right, during their Asian zone Group H qualifying soccer match for the 2022 World Cup at Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (The Korea Football Association via AP) Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Korea Football Association, South Korea's Kim Jin-su fights for the ball against North Korea's Pak Kwang Ryong, right, during their Asian zone Group H qualifying soccer match for the 2022 World Cup at Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (The Korea Football Association via AP) Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Korea Football Association, South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan, left, fights for the ball against North Korea's Kim Chol Bom during their Asian zone Group H qualifying soccer match for the 2022 World Cup at Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (The Korea Football Association via AP) Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Korea Football Association, South Korean players, wearing white, shake hands with North Korean players after Asian zone Group H qualifying soccer match for the 2022 World Cup at Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (The Korea Football Association via AP) Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Korea Football Association, South Korea's Son Heung-min, right, fights for the ball against North Korea's Ri Yong Chol during their Asian zone Group H qualifying soccer match for the 2022 World Cup at Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (The Korea Football Association via AP) Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Korea Football Association, South Korea's Hwang Ui-jo, center right, fights for the ball against North Korea's Ri Yong Jik during their Asian zone Group H qualifying soccer match for the 2022 World Cup at Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (The Korea Football Association via AP) Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Korea Football Association, South Korea's Hwang Ui-jo, center, passes the ball as North Korea's Ri Un Chol, left, watches during their Asian zone Group H qualifying soccer match for the 2022 World Cup at Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (The Korea Football Association via AP). Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Korea Football Association, South and North Korean, wearing red uniforms, players play during their Asian zone Group H qualifying soccer match for the 2022 World Cup at Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. South Korea soccer officials say they can't see a telecast of the historic World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang between their national team and North Korea, and think the game was proceeding at an empty Kim Il Sung Stadium. (The Korea Football Association via AP) Associated Press