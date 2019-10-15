Actresses, gymnast named grand marshals of 2020 Rose Parade

Actress Gina Torres appears at the tournament house in Pasadena, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 where it was announced that she will join Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez and actress Rita Moreno as Grand Marshals for the 2020 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP) Associated Press

PASADENA, Calif. -- Actresses Rita Moreno and Gina Torres and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez have been named grand marshals of the 2020 Rose Parade.

Tournament of Roses President Laura Farber announced the grand marshal selections Tuesday, saying each exemplifies the theme of the 131st Rose Parade, "The Power of Hope."

The parade of flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units will move through Pasadena on New Year's Day before the 106th Rose Bowl football game.