 

Pope's bodyguard resigns over new financial leaks scandal

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/14/2019 8:25 AM

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis' chief bodyguard has resigned over the leak of a Vatican police flyer identifying five Holy See employees who were suspended as part of a financial investigation.

The Vatican said Monday that Vatican police chief Domenico Giano bore no responsibility for the leaked flyer but resigned so as not to disrupt the investigation and "out of love for the church and faithfulness" to the pope.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The person who leaked the document to Italian newsweekly L'Espresso remains unknown.

Giano has stood by Francis' side and jogged alongside his popemobile during hundreds of public appearances and foreign trips.

The police chief signed the Oct. 2 flyer after his agents raided two Vatican offices in the investigation of financial irregularities surrounding a London real estate deal.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 