 

Trump calls for Spicer votes on 'Dancing with the Stars'

  • This Sept. 30, 2019 photo released by ABC shows former White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, left, and Lindsay Arnold during the celebrity dance competition series "Dancing With the Stars," in Los Angeles. President Donald Trump tweeted Monday, Oct. 14, that viewers should vote for Spicer. The president called hima 'good guy' and wrote 'he has always been there for us!' Spicer told USA Today there's no question a 'huge' amount of his votes come from Trump supporters. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)

    This Sept. 30, 2019 photo released by ABC shows former White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, left, and Lindsay Arnold during the celebrity dance competition series "Dancing With the Stars," in Los Angeles. President Donald Trump tweeted Monday, Oct. 14, that viewers should vote for Spicer. The president called hima 'good guy' and wrote 'he has always been there for us!' Spicer told USA Today there's no question a 'huge' amount of his votes come from Trump supporters. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP) Associated Press

  • This Sept. 30, 2019 photo released by ABC shows former White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, left, and Lindsay Arnold during the celebrity dance competition series "Dancing With the Stars," in Los Angeles. President Donald Trump tweeted Monday, Oct. 14, that viewers should vote for Spicer. The president called hima 'good guy' and wrote 'he has always been there for us!' Spicer told USA Today there's no question a 'huge' amount of his votes come from Trump supporters. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)

    This Sept. 30, 2019 photo released by ABC shows former White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, left, and Lindsay Arnold during the celebrity dance competition series "Dancing With the Stars," in Los Angeles. President Donald Trump tweeted Monday, Oct. 14, that viewers should vote for Spicer. The president called hima 'good guy' and wrote 'he has always been there for us!' Spicer told USA Today there's no question a 'huge' amount of his votes come from Trump supporters. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/14/2019 11:00 AM

LOS ANGELES -- President Donald Trump is trying to influence votes on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

Trump on Monday tweeted that viewers should vote for former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. The president called Spicer a "good guy" and wrote "he has always been there for us!"

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Spicer tweeted his thanks with instructions on how viewers can cast votes.

Spicer has been paired with professional dancer Lindsay Arnold as they compete for the mirror ball trophy.

He says he's doing it "to have fun and make it a really good experience."

Trump supporters have embraced Spicer, but opponents have criticized the program for inviting him.

Spicer told USA Today there's no question a "huge" amount of his votes come from Trump supporters.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday night.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 