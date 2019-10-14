 

South Korean pop star Sulli found dead at her home

  • In this Sept. 30, 2015, photo, South Korean pop star and actress Sulli poses during the K-Beauty Close-Up event in Seoul, South Korea. News reports on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, say Sulli has been found dead at her home south of Seoul. (Jang Se-young/Newsis via AP)

    In this Sept. 30, 2015, photo, South Korean pop star and actress Sulli poses during the K-Beauty Close-Up event in Seoul, South Korea. News reports on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, say Sulli has been found dead at her home south of Seoul. (Jang Se-young/Newsis via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/14/2019 3:30 PM

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korean pop star and actress Sulli was found dead at her home south of Seoul on Monday, police said.

The 25-year-old was found after her manager went to her home in Seongnam because she didn't answer phone calls for hours, said Kim Seong-tae, an official from the Seongnam Sujeong Police Department.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Kim said that there were no signs of foul play and that police did not find a suicide note.

"The investigation is ongoing and we won't make presumptions about the cause of death," said Kim, adding that security camera footage at Sulli's home showed no signs of an intrusion.

In a statement sent to reporters, SM Entertainment, Sulli's agency, said her death was "very hard to believe and sorrowful."

Sulli's legal name is Choi Jin-ri. She began her singing career in 2009 as a member of the girl band "f(x)" and also acted in numerous television dramas and movies.

She was known for her feminist voice and outspokenness that was rare among female entertainers in deeply conservative South Korea. She recently appeared in a TV show and spoke out against online backlash she received over her lifestyle.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 