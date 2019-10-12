New York Islanders face the Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers (1-2-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (1-3-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the New York Islanders.

New York went 48-27-7 overall and 30-17-5 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Islanders scored 223 total goals last season, 33 on power plays and six shorthanded.

Florida finished 36-32-14 overall and 23-19-10 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Panthers recorded one shutout last season while compiling an .892 save percentage.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Islanders Injuries: Casey Cizikas: day to day (undisclosed), Nick Leddy: day to day (undisclosed).

Panthers Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.