 

Mancuso leads Richmond past Maine 24-17

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/12/2019 2:18 PM

ORONO, Maine -- Joe Mancuso ran for two touchdowns and his 66-yard scoring pass to Keyston Fuller gave Richmond the lead for good in a 24-17 win over Maine on Saturday.

The Black Bears led 10-7 at halftime to set up the decisive third quarter. Mancuso's 1-yard TD plunge capped a 7-play, 79-yard drive with 6:22 left in the third.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

As the quarter drew to a close, Maine regained the lead when Joe Fagnano threw an 87-yard TD pass to Andre Miller. Richmond (3-3, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association) pinned Maine at its own 1-yard line after a 68-yard punt by Jake Larson. Maine's four-play, 99-yard drive took a little more than two minutes.

Following a short kickoff that Aaron Dykes returned 15 yards to Richmond's 34-yard line, Mancuso connected with Fuller for a 21-17 advantage with 30 seconds left in the third.

Fuller finished 127 yards on three receptions.

Miller tallied 115 yards in receiving yards with four receptions for Maine (2-4, 0-3).

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 