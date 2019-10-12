 

Indiana trooper killed when car rolls, strikes utility pole

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/12/2019 9:53 AM

LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- An Indiana state trooper died late Friday after his car rolled and struck a utility pole in Tippecanoe County.


The Indianapolis Star reports that 27-year-old Peter R. Stephan of Lafayette was on the way to assist another trooper when the crash occurred.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Stephan was a four-year veteran of the Indiana State Police. He is survived by his wife and a six-month-old daughter.

State police report that Stephan was northbound on Old State Road 25 near Americus when his car entered a curve, left the road, rolled at least once and hit the pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and his wife Janet issued a statement asking "that all Hoosiers join us in offering prayers and condolences" to the family and others in law enforcement.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 