Running for president, Gabbard faces challenge in Hawaii

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, holds a town hall at Keene State College in Keene, N.H. While Gabbard is campaigning for her party's presidential nomination, she faces a strong primary challenge back home for her congressional seat from Democratic state Sen. Kai Kahele. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - This Feb. 17, 2016 file photo shows state Sen. Kai Kahele, center, waving at the Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu. While Tulsi Gabbard is campaigning for her party's presidential nomination, she faces a strong primary challenge back home for her congressional seat from fellow Democrat Kahele. At right is Senate President, Ron Kouchi. (Craig Kojima/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, listens to a question during a campaign stop in Londonderry, N.H. While Gabbard is campaigning for her party's presidential nomination, she faces a strong primary challenge back home for her congressional seat from Democratic state Sen. Kai Kahele. Associated Press

HONOLULU -- As Rep. Tulsi Gabbard travels throughout Iowa and New Hampshire trying to kick start her Democratic presidential bid she is facing a serious challenge back home in Hawaii for her U.S. House seat.

State Sen. Kai Kahele, a fellow Democrat, is picking up endorsements and criticizing Gabbard for focusing on national issues

The 45-year-old Native Hawaiian is a combat veteran and pilot for the Hawaii Air National Guard. He flies passenger jets for Hawaiian Airlines and is a member of the pilots union, a helpful attribute in union-friendly Hawaii.

Gabbard hasn't indicated whether she will run for re-election.