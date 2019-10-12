Serial stowaway arrested at Chicago airport again

FILE - This January 2018, file photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Marilyn Hartman. Chicago police say Hartman was arrested Friday, Oct. 12, 2019 after officers determined she didn't have a boarding pass or identification. The arrest marks the latest chapter in a story that's played out for a decade at airports across the United States, including last year when Hartman was arrested after sneaking on a flight from O'Hare to London. (Chicago Police Department via AP, File) Associated Press

CHICAGO -- A woman who has been arrested in or near airports dozens of times and sneaked onto planes without a ticket several times is back in custody after police say she tried to sneak through security at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Chicago police say 67-year-old Marilyn Hartman was arrested Friday night after officers determined she didn't have a boarding pass or identification.

The arrest marks the latest chapter in a story that's played out for a decade at airports across the U.S., including last year when Hartman was arrested after sneaking on a flight from O'Hare to London. She ultimately pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing. She was sentenced in March to 18 months' probation after agreeing to stay away from Chicago's two commercial airports.