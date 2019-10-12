Latest: Death toll rises to 3 in Southern California fires

Eyed Jarjour comforts a neighbor who lost his Jolette Ave. home to the Saddleridge Fire on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Granada Hills, Calif. Associated Press

A resident surveys the scorched remains of her home and vehicle after the Saddleridge Fire burned through Granada Hills, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Associated Press

A tanker drops retardant on the Saddleridge Fire burning in Newhall, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Associated Press

Firefighters make a stand on an advancing wildfire from the backyard of a home Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Porter Ranch, Calif. Associated Press

A firefighter cuts though a fence to gain access to the Saddleridge fire along Yarnell Street in Sylmar, Calif., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP) Associated Press

Firefighters recoil from smoke and heat from a fully engulfed house on Jolette Way in Granada Hills North, Calif., early Friday morning, Oct. 11, 2019. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP) Associated Press

A woman evacuates her home with her cat as the Saddleridge fire threatens homes in Granada Hills, Calif., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Associated Press

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore tells resident Jerry Rowe that firefighters are coming after the roof of Rowe's home caught fire from the Saddleridge fire in Granada Hills, Calif., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Associated Press

In this Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 photo, a firefighter waits for water as the Saddleridge fire flares up near homes in Sylmar, Calif. Associated Press

In this Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 photo, Los Angeles City firefighters battle the Saddleridge fire near homes in Sylmar, Calif. Associated Press

This satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows a plume of smoke from the Saddleridge wildfire streaming out over the Pacific Ocean from the Los Angeles area of Southern California, center right, Friday morning, Oct. 11, 2019. (NOAA via AP) Associated Press

Jerry Rowe uses a garden hose to save his home on Beaufait Avenue from the Saddleridge fire in Granada Hills, Calif., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Associated Press

Firefighters are obscured by smoke from an advancing wildfire Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Porter Ranch, Calif. Associated Press

Homes sit on a ridge in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles after the Saddleridge Fire burned thousands of acres during Santa Ana wind conditions on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. The wildfire is raging along the northern border of Los Angeles as powerful Santa Ana winds sweep Southern California. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP) Associated Press

An air tanker drops retardant behind the Newhall Church of the Nazarene while battling the Saddleridge Fire in Newhall, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. The wildfire is raging along the northern border of Los Angeles as powerful Santa Ana winds sweep Southern California. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- The Latest on wildfires in California (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Authorities say three people are now confirmed dead at the scene of destructive wildfires in Southern California.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a second body was found at a mobile home park where 74 structures were destroyed Thursday in Calimesa. Officials had previously reported one death at the community east of Los Angeles.

The department says one of the victims has been identified as 89-year-old Lois Arvikson. Her son Don Turner had said his mother called him to say she was evacuating, but he never heard from her again.

Authorities are working to identify the other victim in Calimesa.

In Los Angeles, a man went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene of a wildfire that broke out late Thursday and damaged or destroyed 31 structures.

Meanwhile, authorities on Saturday lifted some evacuation orders for areas near the LA fire.

___

8:15 a.m.

Containment is inching up on a smoky Los Angeles wildfire that damaged or destroyed more than 30 structures, as crews take advantage of calmer winds and cooler temperatures.

Officials say the blaze in the San Fernando Valley hasn't grown significantly since Friday. It's 19% contained Saturday morning.

Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders. Authorities warn there's still potential for flare-ups even as weather conditions improve.

Air quality is poor as smoke from the fire settles over much of greater Los Angeles.

To the east, a blaze that ripped through a Riverside County mobile home park, destroying dozens of residences, is 25% contained with minimal growth.

Meanwhile in Northern California, the lights are back on for 98% of customers who lost power when Pacific Gas & Electric switched it off in an effort to prevent wildfires.

___

12:05 a.m.

Santa Ana winds that drove fires through two Southern California areas have died down but flames that destroyed dozens of homes continue to rage.

A blaze in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles was only 13% contained Saturday after destroying 13 buildings. One man who had tried to fight the blaze died of a heart attack.

The fast-moving fire is keeping tens of thousands of people from returning to their homes until officials are convinced it's safe.

The fire broke out Thursday, just hours after flaming garbage in a trash truck sparked another wind-whipped blaze that ravaged a mobile park in Calimesa, east of Los Angeles.

Several residents of the park were unaccounted for and the family of an 89-year-old woman says they fear she died when her home burned.