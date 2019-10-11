Turkey reports first military fatality in Syria incursion

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu shows a photograph of a group of mothers who say their children have been abducted by outlawed Kurdish rebels and have been staging a weeks-long protest outside Turkey's pro-Kurdish political party in Diyarbakir, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Cavusoglu says Turkish troops intend to move some 30 kilometers (19 miles) deep into northern Syria and that its operation will last until all "terrorists are neutralized," a reference to Syrian Kurdish fighters.(Turkish Foreign Ministry via AP, Pool) Associated Press

People in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, at the border with Syria, watch smoke billowing from targets inside Syria, during bombardment by Turkish forces, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Turkey's foreign minister says Turkish troops intend to move some 30 kilometers (19 miles) deep into northern Syria and that its operation will last until all "terrorists are neutralized," a reference to Syrian Kurdish fighters. Associated Press

People in Akcakale ,Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, at the border with Syria, watch smoke billowing from targets inside Syria, during bombardment by Turkish forces, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Turkey's foreign minister says Turkish troops intend to move some 30 kilometers (19 miles) deep into northern Syria and that its operation will last until all "terrorists are neutralized," a reference to Syrian Kurdish fighters. Associated Press

People in Akcakale Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, at the border with Syria, watch smoke billowing inside Syria, during bombardment by Turkish forces, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Turkey's foreign minister says Turkish troops intend to move some 30 kilometers (19 miles) deep into northern Syria and that its operation will last until all "terrorists are neutralized," a reference to Syrian Kurdish fighters. Associated Press

Turkey-backed FSA fighters are heading toward Syrian town of Tal Abyad from Turkish border town of Akcakale, Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that there have been 109 "terrorists killed" - a reference to Syrian Kurdish fighters - since Ankara launched an offensive into Syria the previous day. (DHA via AP) Associated Press

Smoke from a fire caused by an incoming mortar fired from the Syrian side, billows in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Turkey's foreign minister says Turkish troops intend to move some 30 kilometers (19 miles) deep into northern Syria and that its operation will last until all "terrorists are neutralized," a reference to Syrian Kurdish fighters. Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey's Defense Ministry says a Turkish soldier has been killed during action in Syria - Turkey's first military fatality in Ankara's cross-border offensive, now into its third day.

The ministry said Friday that three soldiers were wounded. It didn't provide details.

Separately, the ministry said 49 more "terrorists" were "neutralized" in the incursion, in reference to Syrian Kurdish fighters. It said the total number of Kurdish fighters killed in the incursion now numbers 277.

Those numbers could not be independently verified.

Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish fighters terrorists linked to a Kurdish insurgency within Turkey and has launched an invasion into northeastern Syria this week.

Ankara says the offensive is necessary for national security.

There have been civilian casualties on both sides: six civilians in Turkey and seven in Syria.