 

Off-duty Missouri officer killed in head-on Missouri crash

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/11/2019 12:45 PM

SMITHTON, Ill. -- An off-duty Missouri police officer has been killed in a head-on Illinois crash that also killed a passenger in the vehicle that collided with the officer's car.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that James Ellis had just gotten off work from the St. Louis County Police Department and was heading home to his family in Hecker, Illinois, when the crash happened before 11 p.m. Thursday near Smithton, Illinois.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando says another driver apparently was trying to pass a truck on a two-lane highway when the officer's vehicle was struck head-on.

The other victim was identified as 24-year-old Ariah Claybrone, of Memphis, Tennessee. The driver of the vehicle in which Claybrone was riding was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 