49ers-Rams Preview Capsule

SAN FRANCISCO (4-0) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-2)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Rams by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD - San Francisco 3-1, Los Angeles Rams 4-1

SERIES RECORD - 49ers lead 69-67-3

LAST MEETING - Rams beat 49ers 48-32, Dec. 30, 2018

LAST WEEK - 49ers beat Browns 31-3; Seahawks beat Rams 30-29

AP PRO32 RANKING - 49ers No. 4, Rams No. 7

49ERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (1), PASS (22).

49ERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (2), RUSH (5), PASS (2).

RAMS OFFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (22), PASS (2).

RAMS DEFENSE - OVERALL (13), RUSH (15), PASS (16).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - California rivals meet in early-season tone setter for probable three-way NFC West race with Seattle. ... Rams coach Sean McVay and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan were hired 25 days apart in early 2017. Coaches worked together for four years on Washington Redskins' staff. McVay is 3-1 against his friend, with Rams' only loss coming while resting all starters late in 2017 season. ... McVay's 27-10 record matches San Francisco's Jim Harbaugh for best mark through 37 games for all coaches hired in 21st century. ... Rams dropped 87 points while sweeping 49ers last season, most they've scored against one opponent in single year since 1996. ... Niners off to first 4-0 start since 1990. Only 5-0 starts for franchise since joining NFL are 1990, 1984, 1952. ... San Francisco scored TD on first possession of second half in all four games this season. ... Niners topped 400 yards of offense in three straight games for first time since 2003. SF last had four-game streak when did it five in row in 1998. ... San Francisco ran for 275 yards vs. Cleveland, most in game since 355 vs. Chargers in 2014. Niners lead NFL with 200 yards rushing per game. ... 49ers allowed 180 yards last week, fewest in game since Dec. 3, 2017 vs. Bears. ... San Francisco has allowed league-low four sacks. ... K Robbie Gould missed three FGs last week and five this season after making 72 of 75 in first two seasons with 49ers. ... San Francisco started league-best 11 drives in opposing territory... Bay Area native Jared Goff of Rams is third in NFL with 1,649 yards passing, but seven TDs and seven interceptions. ... Todd Gurley ranks 18th in NFL with 270 yards rushing. Could be limited by thigh bruise this week, possibly putting spotlight on backup Malcolm Brown. ... Aaron Donald has seven sacks in last four meetings with Niners. ... K Greg Zuerlein has three missed FGs inside 50 yards this season. Only missed four FGs inside 50 in previous three seasons combined. ... Rams sacks leader Clay Matthews will miss game with broken jaw. ... Rams are only team with three receivers with 325 yards receiving: Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods. Kupp is second in NFL with 41 catches, and ranks fourth with 505 yards and four TDs. ... Fantasy tip: Although Niners' defense is tough, Goff is often a good play against team he grew up rooting for. He has thrown nine TD passes, no interceptions in last three meetings with Niners.

___

