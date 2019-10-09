 

Burfict's appeal of suspension for rest of season denied

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) runs to help make the stop on a rushing play during an NFL football game, in Oakland, Calif. Burfict has been suspended for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. NFL Vice President of football operations Jon Runyan announced the suspension Monday.

  • FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Minneapolis. Burfict has been suspended for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. NFL Vice President of football operations Jon Runyan announced the suspension Monday.

  • Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) speaks with Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) after his helmet-to-helmet hit on Doyle during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Burfict has been suspended for the rest of the season for the hit.

By JOSH DUBOW
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/9/2019 4:33 PM

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict's appeal to overturn his suspension for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit has been denied.

Appeals officer Derrick Brooks ruled Wednesday that he would not reduce the longest suspension ever handed down for an on-field infraction. Brooks is appointed jointly by the NFL and the NFLPA and heard Burfict's appeal of the ban for the final 12 games of the regular season and the playoffs.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

He upheld the decision handed down last week by NFL Vice President of football operations Jon Runyan to punish Burfict severely for the hit on Indianapolis tight end Jack Doyle on Sept. 29. It was the third time Burfict has been suspended for a dangerous hit on the field.

