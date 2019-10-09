Activists and war monitor say at least 7 civilians killed in Turkish strikes in northeastern Syria
Updated 10/9/2019 2:28 PM
BEIRUT -- Activists and war monitor say at least 7 civilians killed in Turkish strikes in northeastern Syria.
