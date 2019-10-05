 

Top-seeded Barty through to China Open final

  • Ashleigh Barty of Australia hits a return shot while competing against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in their semifinal match in the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

    Ashleigh Barty of Australia hits a return shot while competing against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in their semifinal match in the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Associated Press

  • Ashleigh Barty of Australia hits a return shot while competing against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in their semifinal match in the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

    Ashleigh Barty of Australia hits a return shot while competing against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in their semifinal match in the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Associated Press

  • Ashleigh Barty of Australia looks to hit a return shot while competing against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in their semifinal match in the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

    Ashleigh Barty of Australia looks to hit a return shot while competing against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in their semifinal match in the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted10/5/2019 7:00 AM

BEIJING -- Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty went through to the final of the China Open with a three-set victory over Kiki Bertens on Saturday.

The French Open champion traded breaks of serve in the final set before scraping past her Dutch opponent 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Australian Barty next plays Japan's Naomi Osaka or defending champion Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.

On the men's side, Karen Khachanov of Russia faces top-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem, while Germany's second-seeded Alexander Zverev takes on Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 