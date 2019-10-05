Falcons resign punter Matt Wile to replace injured Bosher

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn shouts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed punter Matt Wile ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

The team made the move after Matt Bosher was ruled out with a groin injury. Offensive lineman John Wetzel was waived Saturday to clear a spot on the 53-man roster for the punter.

Bosher was a late addition to the injury report after also being sidelined with the same problem in a Week 3 loss at Indianapolis.

Wile filled in during that game, punting one time for 39 yards while also handling the kickoff and holding duties. He'll do the same at Houston.

The Falcons (1-3) have lost two straight entering a stretch of two straight road games.

