Vegas and San Jose meet in division battle

Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-1-0, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific Division foes San Jose and Vegas face off.

San Jose went 46-27-9 overall and 32-14-4 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Sharks scored 289 total goals last season while averaging 3.5 per game.

Vegas went 18-8-3 in Pacific Division action and 19-20-2 on the road a season ago. The Golden Knights scored 246 total goals last season while collecting 395 assists.

Friday's meeting will be the second of the season for the two teams. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 4-1.

Sharks Injuries: Erik Karlsson: day to day (personal), Kevin Labanc: day to day (upper body), Timo Meier: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights Injuries: Cody Eakin: day to day (upper body), Nate Schmidt: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.