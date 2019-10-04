Pompeo in Montenegro as Trump impeachment inquiry picks up

PODGORICA, Montenegro -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is visiting Montenegro to show support for the NATO ally as a Ukraine-focused impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump picks up steam.

Pompeo arrived in Podgorica on Friday, a day after one of his former top aides told congressional investigators about efforts to press Ukraineâs government to open a corruption probe that could have targeted former Vice President Joe Bidenâs son. Pompeo did not speak to reporters aboard his plane during the brief flight from Rome.

Pompeo this week acknowledged for the first time that he had been on a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraineâs president during which an investigation was raised. He said the call was part of a broader effort to get Ukraine to crack down on corruption.