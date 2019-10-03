Browns-49ers Preview Capsule

CLEVELAND (2-2) at SAN FRANCISCO (3-0)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE _ 49ers by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD _ Cleveland 2-2, San Francisco 2-1

SERIES RECORD _ Browns lead 19-9

LAST MEETING _ Browns beat 49ers 24-10, Dec. 13, 2015

LAST WEEK _ Browns won at Ravens 40-25; 49ers had bye, beat Steelers 24-20 on Sept. 22

AP PRO32 RANKING _ Browns No. 15, 49ers No. 9

BROWNS OFFENSE _ OVERALL (12), RUSH (14), PASS (12).

BROWNS DEFENSE _ OVERALL (13), RUSH (21), PASS (7).

49ERS OFFENSE _ OVERALL (4), RUSH (2), PASS (17).

49ERS DEFENSE _ OVERALL (3), RUSH (5), PASS (6).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES _ Browns won four of five in series. ... Matchup between NFL's two worst franchises from 2015-18. Browns 11-52-1 in that span; 49ers 17-47. ... Browns playing third prime-time game already this season. They're 1-1 so far _ win over Jets, loss to Rams. ... For first time in team history Browns had 300-yard passer, 150-yard receiver and 150-yard rusher in same game last week vs. Ravens. ... Browns QB Baker Mayfield was more decisive against Rams, released ball quicker and was accurate (20 of 30 for 342 yards). ... Mayfield has thrown TD pass in first 17 starts, second to Hall of Famer Kurt Warner's 23-game streak. ... RB Nick Chubb had career-best three TDs, 165 yards last week. Broke off 88-year score on sweep in which he was clocked at 21.95 mph. ... WR Jarvis Landry had 8 catches for career-high 167 yards before suffering concussion. ... Browns tied for first place in AFC North for first time since Week 10 in 2014. ... Browns haven't been 2-0 on road since 1994, when they went 3-0. ... WR Odell Beckham Jr. was held to 2 catches for 20 yards, but made several key blocks. ... Browns hoping to be closer to full strength on defense after missing starting CBs Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams past two weeks with hamstring injuries. ... S Jermaine Whitehead had hand in all three turnovers forced by Browns last week. ... DE Myles Garrett is second in NFL with six sacks. ... Niners coach Kyle Shanahan was Cleveland's offensive coordinator in 2014. ... San Francisco seeks first 4-0 start since 1990 ... San Francisco's seven takeaways in three games match last season's total. ... Niners have eight giveaways, including five in previous game vs. Pittsburgh. ... QB Jimmy Garoppolo won all four home starts with 49ers with 276.5 yards passing per game, 102.1 rating. ... San Francisco's two three-and-outs tied with Kansas City for fewest in NFL. ... Niners one of two teams running on more than half offensive plays with league-high 56.7 percent rate. ... San Francisco has best averaging starting field position in league at 32.9-yard line. ... Niners only team in NFL that hasn't allowed rushing TD. ... Fantasy tip: Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert have carried most of RB load for Niners past two games but Jeff Wilson Jr. has been goal-line back. Wilson had four TD runs on 18 carries in two games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL