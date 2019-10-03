Browns WR Jarvis Landry still in concussion protocol

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) is tackled just shy of the goal line by Baltimore Ravens defensive back DeShon Elliott (32) during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. Landry, who did not return to the game after that play, remains in concussion protocol following the game in which he caught eight passes for a career-high 167 yards in Sunday's 40-25 victory. Coach Freddie Kitchens said Thursday that Landry is still out, and it's not yet known if he'll be available Monday night when the Browns (2-2) visit the San Francisco 49ers (3-0). Landry has also been returning punts this season. Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry remains in concussion protocol following a strong game in a win over Baltimore.

Landry caught eight passes for a career-high 167 yards in Sundayâs 40-25 victory. He suffered a concussion late in the third quarter and did not return.

Coach Freddie Kitchens said Thursday that Landry is still out, and itâs not yet known if heâll be available Monday night when the Browns (2-2) visit the San Francisco 49ers (3-0). Landry has also been returning punts this season.

Landryâs performance against the Ravens helped the Browns have a 300-yard passer (Baker Mayfield), 150-yard runner (Nick Chubb) and 150-yard receiver. Landry has 18 catches for 328 yards this season.

While Landry recovers, wide receiver Antonio Callaway returned to practice after serving a four-game NFL suspension.

Browns starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams remain day to day with hamstring injuries that have kept them out of the past two games. They worked with trainers on the side during practice.

