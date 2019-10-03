No. 21 Oklahoma State looks for 6th win in row at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy points to his staff on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Associated Press

No. 21 Oklahoma State (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1), Saturday at 12 p.m. EDT (FS1).

Line: Oklahoma State by 10.

Series record: Texas Tech leads 22-21-3.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State is looking for its sixth consecutive win in Lubbock, two weeks after the Cowboys lost at Texas to end the only five-game winning streak ever in Austin by an opponent. Texas Tech won 41-17 at then-No. 15 Oklahoma State last season, but hasnât won consecutive games in the series since 2000-02.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace vs. Texas Techâs secondary. Wallace is the Big 12 leader with 123.6 yards receiving per game, and his six touchdowns are tied for the most. Red Raiders safety Douglas Coleman has three interceptions the last two games, and Penn State transfer cornerback Zech McPhearson has 15 tackles in four starts.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: RB Chuba Hubbard is the FBS rushing leader (187.6 yards per game, 10 touchdowns) and already has three 200-yard games this season. The sophomore from Canada had an FBS-high 296 yards in last weekâs win over Kansas State.

Texas Tech: LB Jordyn Brooks is the Big 12âs second-leading tackler with 10.2 per game. He has at least 10 tackles in five of his last six games.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is second in the Big 12 with 13.37 yards per completion, and also ranks third among FBS QBs with 380 yards rushing (with two 100-yard games). ... Texas Tech hasnât beaten a Top 25 team at home since a win over TCU early in the 2013 season. ... The Red Raiders outrushed Oklahoma State 224 to 128 last season. ... First-year Red Raiders coach Matt Wells is an Oklahoma native who was a high school quarterback recruited by Oklahoma Stateâs Mike Gundy, then a young quarterback coach for the Cowboys. Wells eventually went to Utah State. ... Oklahoma State has scored on its opening drive in 10 of its last 14 games.

___

