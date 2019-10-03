 

Skins coach Jay Gruden still not saying whoâ€™ll start at QB

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden watches the game against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants defeated the Redskins 24-3.

    Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden watches the game against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants defeated the Redskins 24-3. Associated Press

  • Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins watches a play on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins watches a play on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/3/2019 3:43 PM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden still is not ready to say who will start at quarterback against the New England Patriots.

Gruden said after practice Thursday that he is âgetting closerâ to deciding on a QB from among Colt McCoy, Case Keenum and first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins but wants to wait at least another day.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Part of what will factor into the decision is the health of McCoy, who hasnât played since breaking his leg last season, and of Keenum, who has an injured right foot.

Keenum has six turnovers in the past two games for Washington, which is 0-4 as it prepares to host unbeaten New England on Sunday.

Haskins threw three interceptions while making his NFL debut after replacing Keenum in the second quarter of last weekâs 24-3 loss to the New York Giants.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 