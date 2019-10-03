Ravens-Steelers Preview Capsule

BALTIMORE (2-2) at PITTSBURGH (1-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Ravens by 3Â½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Ravens 2-2; Steelers 2-2

SERIES RECORD - Steelers lead 28-22.

LAST MEETING - Steelers beat Ravens 23-16 on Nov. 4, 2018.

LAST WEEK - Ravens lost to Browns 40-25; Steelers beat Bengals 27-3

AP PRO32 RANKING - Ravens No. 13, Steelers No. 25

RAVENS OFFENSE - OVERALL (1), RUSH (1), PASS (6).

RAVENS DEFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (10), PASS (30).

STEELERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (29), PASS (23).

STEELERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (22), PASS (19).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Ravens have dropped 2 straight after 0-2 start. ... Steelers avoided second 0-4 start in 51 years by drilling Bengals. ... Pittsburgh 4-1 in last 5 against Ravens. ... First time since Dec. 30, 2007, rivalry does not feature Joe Flacco or Ben Roethlisberger. ... Ravens QB Lamar Jacksonâs 993 yards rushing since start of 2018 tops among QBs. ... Baltimore RB Mark Ingram over 100 yards rushing in last 2 road games. ... Ravens rookie WR Marquise Brown is cousin of former Steelers WR Antonio Brown. ... Baltimore CB Marlon Humphrey with pick in 2 of last 3 road games. ... Ravens LB Matt Judon sack in 3 of last 4 games. ... Baltimore TE Mark Andrewsâ 3 TD receptions second among tight ends. ... Steelers 36-28 all-time week after appearing on Monday Night Football. ... Pittsburgh second in NFL in takeaways (9), tied for fourth in sacks (14). ... Steelers QB Mason Rudolph first win as starter vs. Bengals. Rudolph completed 24 of 28 for 229 yards, 2 TDs. ... Pittsburgh RB James Conner with 125 total yards vs. Bengals. ... RB Jaylen Samuels with 114 all-purpose yards, TD against Cincinnati. ... Samuels 3 for 3 passing, first non-QB Steelers player with multiple pass completions in game since WR Antwaan Randle El in 2005. ... Pittsburgh DT Cam Heyward with 2.5 sacks vs. Cincinnati. Heyward now with 47.5 sacks all-time, ninth in franchise history. ... Steelers K Chris Boswell 7 for 7 on FGs. Boswell made just 13 of 20 FGs in 2018. ... Pittsburgh TE Nick Vannett with 2 receptions for 28 yards against Bengals less than week after trade from Seattle. ... Steelers DB Joe Hadenâs 122 career passes defensed most in NFL since 2010. ... Fantasy Tip: Jackson. The Steelers have had issues with dual-threat QBs in the past. Seattleâs Russell Wilson used legs late in Week 2 to secure Seahawksâ victory. Jackson will be problem for Pittsburghâs pass rush.

