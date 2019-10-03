Diplomats pushed Ukraine to investigate, dangled Trump visit

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, updates reporters just outside the secure area in the Capitol as Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine, speaks is being questioned during the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Associated Press

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., pauses to update reporters during a closed-door interview with Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine, as House Democrats proceed with the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Associated Press

Conservative Republican lawmakers, from left, Rep. Lee Zeldin R-N.Y., Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, ranking member of the Committee on Oversight Reform, and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., speak briefly to reporters before returning to a closed-door briefing with Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine, as House Democrats proceed with the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Associated Press

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., center, is followed by members of the media after attending a closed-door interview of Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine, with other House investigators, as House Democrats proceed with the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 Associated Press

Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine, arrives for a closed-door interview with House investigators, as House Democrats proceed with the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Associated Press

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, joined at left by Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., gives his impressions of the day-long meeting behind closed-doors with Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine, as House Democrats proceed with the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Associated Press

Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine, is leaving after a closed-door interview with House investigators as House Democrats proceed with the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Top U.S. diplomats encouraged Ukraineâs newly-elected president to conduct an investigation linked to Joe Bidenâs family in return for a potentially high-profile visit to Washington with President Donald Trump.

Thatâs according to a cache of emails released late Thursday by House investigators following a 10-hour interview with one of the diplomats, Kurt Volker, who stepped down as former special envoy to Ukraine amid the Democratsâ impeachment inquiry.

The pages of text messages convey a distinct campaign among the diplomats, who - apparently against some of their stated better judgment - appear to be trying to help Ukraine reset its relationship with Trump by pushing his interest in investigating his Democratic rival.

Volker, in a text message on the morning of a planned July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, wrote: âHeard from White House - Assuming President Z convinces trump he will investigate / "get to the bottom of what happened" in 2016, we will nail down date for visit to Washington.â

An adviser to the Ukrainian president appears to go along with the proposal, which entails investigating Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company. Joe Bidenâs son Hunter served on the board of the company at the same time his father was leading the Obama administrationâs diplomatic dealings with Kyiv.

âPhone call went well,â wrote Andrey Yermak in a text to Volker later that day after the two presidents spoke. Yermak suggests several dates when Trump and Zerenskiy could meet in September.

But all that planning started to unravel when Zelenskiyâs aide tried to lock in a date for the Trump meeting before putting out the statement on the investigations. Trump put a hold on military assistance to the country, which was depending on the funds as part of its defense of Russia.