 

Family: Driver in Chicago-area mall crash has mental illness

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/3/2019 2:17 PM

CHICAGO -- The family of a man facing an Illinois terrorism charge for plowing an SUV into a suburban Chicago mall say he shouldnât be called a âterroristâ because there was no political reason behind his action.

Javier Garciaâs sister also told the Chicago Tribune that her brother was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia about three years ago.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Schaumburg police say Illinois law allows someone to be charged with felony terrorism if the person is believed to have caused more than $100,000 in damage to any building containing five or more businesses. No federal charges were filed against the 22-year-old Garcia.

Authorities say Garcia drove into Woodfield Mall on Sept. 20. He was also charged with felony criminal damage to property of more than $100,000.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 