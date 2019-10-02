Huskersâ€™ Khalil Davis suspended 1 game for striking opponent

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) is hit by Nebraska's Khalil Davis (94) as he releases the ball in the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. Associated Press

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis has been suspended for the game against Northwestern on Saturday for striking an Ohio State player in violation of the Big Tenâs sportsmanship policy.

The Big Ten announced the suspension on Wednesday and also issued a public reprimand.

The conference said Davis struck an Ohio State player near the 9:18 mark of the first quarter last Saturday. No penalty was called.

Big Ten policy says the conference âexpects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.â