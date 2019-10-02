 

Bengals WR John Ross injured, latest blow to winless team

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
    Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) cannot hang onto a pass from quarterback Andy Dalton with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Associated Press

By JOE KAY
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/2/2019 1:48 PM

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals put receiver John Ross III on injured reserve Wednesday, the latest blow to a winless team thatâs already missing star receiver A.J. Green.

Ross landed hard on his right shoulder during a 27-3 loss in Pittsburgh on Monday night that left Cincinnati 0-4 for the first time since 2008. Heâs eligible to return later in the season if the shoulder heals.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Ross led the Bengals with 328 yards receiving and three touchdown catches. He was Cincinnatiâs only deep threat with Green recovering from an ankle injury suffered during training camp.

Coach Zac Taylor ruled Green out for a game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1) at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals expect Green back within a few weeks.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

