Chiefs get Claiborne, Hill, Williams back at practice

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Morris Claiborne is shown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, in Green Bay, Wis. The Chiefs could get a big boost in their defensive backfield this week with the return of Claiborne, who was suspended the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Defensive back Morris Claiborne returned to the practice field with the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday after serving his four-game suspension for violating the NFLâs substance-abuse policy.

The Chiefs also welcomed back wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has been sidelined since Week 1 with a collarbone injury, and running back Damien Williams, who has been nursing an ankle injury.

Itâs unclear how much they will play when the Colts visit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

The trioâs return to the practice field is promising for the Chiefs, who remain unbeaten at 4-0 despite missing some of their key players. The only ones out are left tackle Eric Fisher with a groin injury and linebacker Dorian OâDaniel with a sore hamstring.

