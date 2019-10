Chiefs get Claiborne, Hill, Williams back at practice

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Morris Claiborne is shown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, in Green Bay, Wis. The Chiefs could get a big boost in their defensive backfield this week with the return of Claiborne, who was suspended the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Defensive back Morris Claiborne returned to the practice field with the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday after serving his four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

The Chiefs also welcomed back wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has been sidelined since Week 1 with a collarbone injury, and running back Damien Williams, who has been nursing an ankle injury.

It’s unclear how much they will play when the Colts visit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

The trio’s return to the practice field is promising for the Chiefs, who remain unbeaten at 4-0 despite missing some of their key players. The only ones out are left tackle Eric Fisher with a groin injury and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel with a sore hamstring.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL