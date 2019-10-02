Chiefs get Claiborne, Hill, Williams back at practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Defensive back Morris Claiborne returned to the practice field with the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday after serving his four-game suspension for violating the NFLâs substance-abuse policy.
The Chiefs also welcomed back wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has been sidelined since Week 1 with a collarbone injury, and running back Damien Williams, who has been nursing an ankle injury.
Itâs unclear how much they will play when the Colts visit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.
The trioâs return to the practice field is promising for the Chiefs, who remain unbeaten at 4-0 despite missing some of their key players. The only ones out are left tackle Eric Fisher with a groin injury and linebacker Dorian OâDaniel with a sore hamstring.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL