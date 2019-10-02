 

Ex-NAACP leader â€˜deeply sorryâ€™ but denies sexual assault

  • Jazmyne Childs cries during a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, as she describes the sexual harassment she says she endured while employed by the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP, in Raleigh, N.C. She is asking the national NAACP to expel the man whom she identified as the person who assaulted and harassed her.

    Jazmyne Childs cries during a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, as she describes the sexual harassment she says she endured while employed by the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP, in Raleigh, N.C. She is asking the national NAACP to expel the man whom she identified as the person who assaulted and harassed her. Associated Press

 
By MARTHA WAGGONER
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/2/2019 10:29 AM

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A former North Carolina NAACP leader has softened his denial of sexual misconduct accusations.

In a written statement given to The Associated Press, the Rev. Curtis Gatewood says he never intentionally harassed anyone, but realizes his actions âmay have been received as sexual.â

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Gatewood says in the statement issued Tuesday that heâs âdeeply sorry,â but denies committing any kind of sexual assault. No criminal charges have been filed.

Courtney Sebring of Durham told the AP that she was a 17-year-old summer intern in 2014 when Gatewoodâs stares, comments and touches made her so uncomfortable that she told her parents and asked the NAACP for help.

Last week, former employee Jazmyne Childs said Gatewood sexually harassed her in 2017. The national NAACP has suspended Gatewoodâs membership.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 