 

Storm prompts railway to suspend service in northern Germany

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted9/30/2019 7:00 AM

BERLIN -- Rail services in parts of northern Germany were suspended on Monday as a storm with high winds swept across the area.

Long-distance lines from Berlin to Hamburg and Hannover and from Wolfsburg to Goettingen were closed in the Monday morning, railway operator Deutsche Bahn said on Twitter.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Routes from Hamburg to Hannover and Bremen, and from Hanover to Bremen and Goettingen, also shut down before reopening later in the day.

Strong winds were expected in northern and eastern Germany through Monday afternoon.

Near Dortmund in western Germany, the fire service used a boat and makeshift walkways to rescue sheep from a field flooded by heavy rain. News agency dpa reported that the field was submerged under as much as 2 meters (6.5 feet) of water, and that some animals died in the flooding. Around 200 were rescued.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 