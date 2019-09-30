 

Cambridge Analytica whistleblower has book out next week

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/30/2019 7:26 AM

NEW YORK -- The whistleblower at Cambridge Analytica, the data-mining firm linked to using social media for targeted political ads, has a book deal.

Christopher Wylie's "Mindf(asterisk)ck: Cambridge Analytica and the Plot to Break America" will be published Oct. 8, Random House announced Monday. Wylie is a former research director at Cambridge who alleged that the company had illegally accessed data of millions of Facebook users that was used to support the election of Donald Trump. Cambridge was founded by such conservative power brokers as billionaire Robert Mercer and former White House aide Steve Bannon. Wylie's allegations have led to investigations and hearings in the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Random House is calling Wylie's book "both exposÃ© and dire warning" about how online information can be used to manipulate people.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 