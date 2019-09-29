Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica wins 100 meters at world championships for the fourth time
Updated 9/29/2019 3:24 PM
DOHA, Qatar -- Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica wins 100 meters at world championships for the fourth time.
