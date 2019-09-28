Nantes wins 1-0 in Lyon to go top in France

PARIS -- Lyon's miserable form continued Saturday with a 1-0 defeat at home to Nantes, which moved provisionally top of the French league.

An own-goal from Brazilian defender Marcal was enough for Nantes to go a point ahead of Paris Saint-Germain before the defending champion's visit to Bordeaux later.

Lyon is now seven games without a win across all competitions, including the 1-1 draw at home to Zenit St. Petersburg in the Champions League. It is the side's worst streak since it went eight games without a victory in 1996.

