Nantes wins 1-0 in Lyon to go top in France
Updated 9/28/2019 9:45 AM
PARIS -- Lyon's miserable form continued Saturday with a 1-0 defeat at home to Nantes, which moved provisionally top of the French league.
An own-goal from Brazilian defender Marcal was enough for Nantes to go a point ahead of Paris Saint-Germain before the defending champion's visit to Bordeaux later.
Lyon is now seven games without a win across all competitions, including the 1-1 draw at home to Zenit St. Petersburg in the Champions League. It is the side's worst streak since it went eight games without a victory in 1996.
