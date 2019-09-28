Presidential polls close in Afghanistan amid accusations voting was deeply flawed, and Taliban attacks in north, south.
Updated 9/28/2019 7:30 AM
KABUL, Afghanistan -- Presidential polls close in Afghanistan amid accusations voting was deeply flawed, and Taliban attacks in north, south.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.