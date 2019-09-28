 

Volunteers building new home for family hit by deadly fire

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/28/2019 8:45 AM

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. -- A southern Indiana family whose house was destroyed by a deadly arson is getting a new home thanks to community volunteers.

Dozens of contractors, businesses and residents are building the Hersker family a new home atop their old home's foundation in Floyds Knobs, just north of the Ohio River city of New Albany.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Organizers have also raised more than $23,000 for a college fund for the family's children.

Volunteer Bob Linnert tells the News and Tribune that, "Everybody knows them and everybody loves them."

Forty-seven-year-old Mike Hersker died from burns he suffered in the June fire, which also injured his wife, Dorothy.


Mike Hersker's 15-year-old nephew was sentenced to 17Â½ years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of arson. He and two siblings lived with the couple.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 