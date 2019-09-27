NASCAR: McDowell misses Charlotte practice with stomach woes
Updated 9/27/2019 12:02 PM
CONCORD, N.C. -- Michael McDowell has been taken to a hospital with a stomach ailment and missed practice Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Austin Cindric practiced the No. 34 for Front Row Motorsports after McDowell left the track. McDowell was first seen by medical personnel at the track's care center before going to the hospital.
Front Row had no immediate announcement on McDowell's condition, or if Cindric will race Sunday if McDowell is ill.
Cindric competes in the Xfinity Series for Team Penske and has yet to make a Cup Series start.
____
More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.