FBN--Patriots-Bills Preview Capsule

NEW ENGLAND (3-0) at BUFFALO (3-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Patriots by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - New England 2-1; Buffalo 2-1

SERIES RECORD - Patriots lead 74-43-1

LAST MEETING - Patriots beat Bills 24-12, Dec. 23, 2018

LAST WEEK - Patriots beat Jets 30-14; Bills beat Bengals 21-17

AP PRO32 RANKING - Patriots No. 1, Bills No. 11

PATRIOTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (5t), RUSH (20), PASS (2).

PATRIOTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (1), RUSH (1), PASS (1).

BILLS OFFENSE - OVERALL (8), RUSH (5), PASS (19).

BILLS DEFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (8), PASS (9).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Patriots have won five straight and are 33-5 against Bills since Bill Belichick took over as coach in 2000. ... In position for ninth 4-0 start, fifth under Belichick and first since 2015, when opened 10-0. ... New England opponents are 0-9 this season. ...Tom Brady's 30 career wins against Bills most by NFL quarterback against one opponent. ... Brady's 15 wins at Orchard Park, New York, rank fourth among all QBs, and four shy of Drew Bledsoe, who had four wins with Patriots and 14 with Bills. ... Brady's 71,425 career yards passing (regular season) rank fourth on NFL list and 413 short of matching Brett Favre. ... RB Sony Michel has eight TDs rushing in past six outings, including postseason. ... DB Devin McCourty has three-game interception streak, one short of matching Mike Haynes' team record in 1976. ... Defense is first in NFL history to not allow touchdown rushing or passing through first three games of season. Only TDs allowed came against Jets on interception return and muffed punt. ... Allowed 105 yards offense against Jets, fourth fewest in team history. ... Bills' last win against Patriots was 16-0 at New England on Oct. 2, 2016, when Brady was serving fourth and final game of NFL suspension. ... TE Lee Smith, who returned for second stint with Bills this season, is only player on roster to be part of Buffalo team to defeat Patriots at Orchard Park: 34-31, Sept. 25, 2011. ... Bills have trailed in all three games this season, including twice in fourth quarter, but opponents are 1-8. ... Josh Allen leads NFL quarterbacks with eight TDs rushing since start of 2018 season. ... This season, Allen has five TDs total (three passing, two rushing) and committed five turnovers (three interceptions, two lost fumbles). ... Allen first Bills player to top 200 yards passing in eight straight games since Hall of Famer Jim Kelly had nine-game streak Sept. 13-Nov. 16, 1992. ... RB Frank Gore has TD rushing in each of past two, and 79 for career - one short of matching Edgerrin James for 20th on NFL list. ... Gore is 88 yards shy of becoming fourth to reach 15,000 career yards rushing. ... Defense has not allowed completion of 50 or more yards in 30 straight games - NFL's longest active streak. ... Fantasy tip: Beware of starting Brady, who has gone combined 84 of 127 for 932 yards with three TDs and four interceptions in four games against Sean McDermott-coached Bills. Four interceptions match number he had in previous 10 games against Buffalo.

