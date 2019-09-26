Thousands in New Zealand join 2nd wave of climate protests

Thousands of people gather near Parliament to protest climate change in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The protest in New Zealand was part of a second wave of protests around the world as the United Nations General Assembly met in New York. Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Tens of thousands of people in New Zealand marched as part of a second wave of worldwide protests demanding swift action on climate change.

The protests were inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who spoke to world leaders this week at a United Nations summit in New York.

A march on Friday to the Parliament in New Zealand's capital Wellington was one of the largest protests ever held there and organizers needed to change their security plans to accommodate the crowd.

Millions of people took part in the so-called global climate strike last Friday, which was timed to coincide with the U.N. meeting. New Zealand and a number of other countries focused their protest efforts on the second wave.

Thunberg planned to attend a protest in Montreal.