Miami says senior linebacker Zach McCloud will redshirt
Updated 9/25/2019 2:08 PM
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Miami coach Manny Diaz says senior linebacker Zach McCloud has chosen to redshirt this season and preserve his final year of eligibility for 2020.
McCloud was a three-year starter at Miami but appeared only sparingly in the Hurricanes' first four games this season, with the team primarily using two-linebacker sets instead of having three on the field as in years past. McCloud can still appear in one more game this season and be eligible for the redshirt, under a new NCAA rule that went into effect in 2018.
Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney have gotten the overwhelming majority of the snaps at linebacker this year.
