Miami says senior linebacker Zach McCloud will redshirt

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Miami coach Manny Diaz says senior linebacker Zach McCloud has chosen to redshirt this season and preserve his final year of eligibility for 2020.

McCloud was a three-year starter at Miami but appeared only sparingly in the Hurricanes' first four games this season, with the team primarily using two-linebacker sets instead of having three on the field as in years past. McCloud can still appear in one more game this season and be eligible for the redshirt, under a new NCAA rule that went into effect in 2018.

Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney have gotten the overwhelming majority of the snaps at linebacker this year.

